BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Portugal at'BB+/B'; Outlook stable

Sept 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Ratings on Portugal affirmed at 'BB+/B'; Outlook stable

* S&P - Despite economic growth during 2014-2015, we expect real GDP growth in Portugal to weaken to about 1.2% in 2016

* S&P on Portugal - Government will remain committed to policies that underpin further fiscal consolidation

* S&P - Portugal's economic recovery will decelerate in 2016, primarily due to a slowdown in exports and investment activity

* S&P - Expect Portugal's net general government debt will be about 118.7% of GDP in 2016 before slowly declining to about 115.0% of GDP in 2019

* S&P on Portugal - The stable outlook balances our projections of gradual budgetary consolidation over the next 2 years against the risks of a weakening external growth environment

* S&P on Portugal - The government will post a deficit of about 2.8% of GDP in 2016, down from 3.2% of GDP in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2cju7Qj)