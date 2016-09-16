FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P revises Russian Federation sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Russian Federation sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Russian Federation sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is BB+

* Expect a return to positive real GDP growth in 2017-2019 averaging 1.6 pct, after an estimated contraction of 1 pct in 2016

* External risks to Russia have abated to a significant extent, while economy continues to adjust to shocks of lower oil price, EU and U.S. Sanctions

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Russian economy, policy making will continue to adjust to relatively low oil price environment

* Estimate Russia'S gross external financing requirement for 2016 to be over 60 pct of Current Account Receipts (CARS) plus usable reserves Source text (bit.ly/2d5NMEZ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.