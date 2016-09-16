FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cofinimmo reports results of the public tender offer
#Financials
September 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo reports results of the public tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Results of the public tender offer for its outstanding 2.00% 190.8 million euros ($212.88 million) convertible bond due 2018

* This represents approximately 4.1% in outstanding nominal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018

* Cash repurchase price for the public tender offer will be equal to 131.43 euros per convertible bond due 2018

* Total principal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018 to be repurchased via the public tender offer is equal to 7.8 million euros

* Settlement of the public tender offer will take place on Sept. 22, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2cCMNLE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
