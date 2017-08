Sept 16 (Reuters) - Paris Realty Fund SA :

* H1 net profit group share 5.9 million euros ($6.58 million) versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* H1 diluted EPS 4.86 euros

* H1 gross operating profit 3.9 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV at 88.1 euros per share (up 3.3 euros per share since Dec. 31, 2015)

* Fair value movement resulted in an increase of 2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)