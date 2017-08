BRIEF-Retail Estates rental income rises to 16 million euros

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Retail Estates NV :

* Q1 net current profit 9.2 million euros ($10.3 million) versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at June 30 stood at 97.64 percent versus 98.52 percent year ago

* Expected dividend maintained at 3.30 euros gross/share

* EPRA NAV/share at June 30 57.95 euros versus 56.66 euros at March 31

* Fair value real estate portfolio at June 30 1.00 billion euros, up 0.41 percent on value March 31

* Q1 net rental income 16.0 million euros, up 17.7 percent yoy Source text: bit.ly/2cCpxM0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)