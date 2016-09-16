BRIEF-Merck presents new data examining durable efficacy with investigational cladribine tablets in multiple sclerosis
Sept 16 M I Acquisitions Inc :
* K2 Genpar L.P. reports 7.4 pct passive stake in M I Acquisitions Inc as of September 14, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ctk1PU) Further company coverage:
Sept 16 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating Exxon Mobil Corp's accounting practices and why the company hasn't written down the value of its assets despite the steep drop in oil prices, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2cKDtWe)
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Germany's financial markets regulator BaFin on Friday said it had launched a routine investigation into whether industrial gases supplier Linde held back information about the departure of top executives for too long.