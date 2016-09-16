BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder approval of sale of interests in Venezuela

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Harvest Natural Resources Inc :
* Says CT energy or one of its affiliates will pay harvest $80 million
* Says sale of all of company's interests in Venezuela to CT energy holding SRL
* Harvest natural resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of interests in Venezuela
* Stockholders authorized sale of all of company's interests in Venezuela to CT Energy Holding SRL, a private investment firm
* CT energy or one of its affiliates will pay harvest a $12 million six-month 11% note payable,among other consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: