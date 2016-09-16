BRIEF-Merck presents new data examining durable efficacy with investigational cladribine tablets in multiple sclerosis

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Merck says

* Merck presents new data examining durable efficacy with investigational cladribine tablets in multiple sclerosis

* Phase III studies highlight lasting reductions in relapse rates for an additional two years following short oral treatment courses in year one & year two with cladribine tablets merck

* Clarity and clarity extension studies confirmed that 20 days of oral dosing over two years was effective in reducing frequency of relapses and slowing disability progression for up to four years