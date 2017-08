Sept 16 (Reuters) - N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :

* Says its unit, Nmas1 Dinamia Portfolio II SL, has sold a 26 percent stake in High Tech Hotels & Resorts SA for 9.0 million euros ($10.1 million) net Source text for Eikon:

