a year ago
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to fund Maxim Pharmaceuticals
September 16, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to fund Maxim Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Following funding, co will expand board of directors of Maxim, to five members which will include one NPT representative, a newly hired CEO of Maxim

* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to fund Maxim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., its pain and neurology subsidiary

* Says NPT or its designees have agreed to purchase up to $20 million of capital stock of Maxim

* Initial funding of $5 million to occur within thirty days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

