BRIEF-AIG to sell stake in Ascot Lloyd's syndicate to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Sept 16 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :
* Total consideration for deal is $1.1 billion
* AIG will receive approximately $240 million in net cash proceeds from transaction
* Says as part of agreement, AIG, CPPIB, and Ascot intend to expand a collective commercial relationship in Bermuda
* Says will receive approximately $240 million in net cash proceeds from transaction after fal recapitalization
* Says will be a preferred reinsurer to Syndicate 1414
* AIG agrees to sell stake in Ascot Lloyd's syndicate, maintains strategic relationship with Ascot in Bermuda
* AIG will maintain its strategic partnership with Ascot Underwriting Bermuda Ltd.
* Agreement to sell interest in AUHL and subsidiary Ascot Corporate Name Ltd to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board