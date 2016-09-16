BRIEF-Southern Co subsidiary announces another syngas production milestone at Kemper County energy facility
* Southern Co says Mississippi Power started producing syngas using second gasifier at Kemper County energy facility
Sept 16 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* Navidea's Lymphoseek receives positive opinion in Europe for a new reduced mass vial
* Says European partner SpePharm AG, an affiliate of Norgine B.V., will distribute Lymphoseek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southern Co says Mississippi Power started producing syngas using second gasifier at Kemper County energy facility
* "Board of Directors approved a fully funded $24.5 million capital project as first phase of its part III expansion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces the acquisition of Embryotech Laboratories