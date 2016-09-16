BRIEF-Boralex acquires a portfolio of wind power projects in France and Scotland

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc
* Boralex acquires a portfolio of wind power projects of nearly 200 MW in France and in Scotland
* Boralex will decide in coming months about potential sale of acquired land
* Deal for C$103 million
* Says consideration was fully paid in cash using Boralex's existing revolving credit facility and its cash resources
* Says n advanced discussions with BNP Paribas SA regarding a 24-month bridge loan of nearly EUR 45 million
* Boralex will continue study and develop A and B projects based on regulatory framework prevailing in Scotland