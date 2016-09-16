FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mobileye - Expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Tesla Autopilot hands-free
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mobileye - Expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Tesla Autopilot hands-free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mobileye NV

* Mobileye NV - "Allegations recently attributed to a spokesperson for Tesla regarding Mobileye's position in respect of Tesla Internal Computer Visions efforts are incorrect"

* Mobileye NV - In communications dating back to May 2015 between co's chairman and Tesla's CEO, co expressed safety concerns regarding use of Autopilot hands-free

* Mobileye NV - Says expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Autopilot hands-free

* Mobileye NV - "Despite this confirmation, Autopilot was rolled out in late 2015 with a hands-free activation mode"

* Mobileye NV - Co's position is that Tesla's Autopilot should not be allowed to operate hands-free without proper and substantial technological restrictions and limitations

* Mobileye NV - "After a subsequent face to face meeting, Tesla'S CEO confirmed that activation of autopilot would be "hands on"" Source - bit.ly/2ccEa6v Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.