BRIEF-Mobileye - Expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Tesla Autopilot hands-free

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mobileye NV

* Mobileye NV - "Allegations recently attributed to a spokesperson for Tesla regarding Mobileye's position in respect of Tesla Internal Computer Visions efforts are incorrect"

* Mobileye NV - In communications dating back to May 2015 between co's chairman and Tesla's CEO, co expressed safety concerns regarding use of Autopilot hands-free

* Mobileye NV - Says expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Autopilot hands-free

* Mobileye NV - "Despite this confirmation, Autopilot was rolled out in late 2015 with a hands-free activation mode"

* Mobileye NV - Co's position is that Tesla's Autopilot should not be allowed to operate hands-free without proper and substantial technological restrictions and limitations

* Mobileye NV - "After a subsequent face to face meeting, Tesla'S CEO confirmed that activation of autopilot would be "hands on""