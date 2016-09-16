BRIEF-TJX sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Mobileye NV
* Mobileye NV - "Allegations recently attributed to a spokesperson for Tesla regarding Mobileye's position in respect of Tesla Internal Computer Visions efforts are incorrect"
* Mobileye NV - In communications dating back to May 2015 between co's chairman and Tesla's CEO, co expressed safety concerns regarding use of Autopilot hands-free
* Mobileye NV - Says expressed safety concerns regarding the use of Autopilot hands-free
* Mobileye NV - "Despite this confirmation, Autopilot was rolled out in late 2015 with a hands-free activation mode"
* Mobileye NV - Co's position is that Tesla's Autopilot should not be allowed to operate hands-free without proper and substantial technological restrictions and limitations
* Mobileye NV - "After a subsequent face to face meeting, Tesla'S CEO confirmed that activation of autopilot would be "hands on"" Source - bit.ly/2ccEa6v Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 A European Union court delivered a series of rulings on Thursday to annul anti-dumping duties imposed on exporters of biodiesel from Indonesia and Argentina.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Bayer will be hoping that its US$66bn purchase of Monsanto won't succumb to the same failure that has tripped up many other mergers and acquisitions this year, as regulators across the globe increase the scrutiny of deals.