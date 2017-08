Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance AB (publ) :

* Issues 50 million euros ($55.9 million) under the EMTN programme

* Re-offer yield for bond is 1.71 percent per year until maturity in December 2019

* Issue is a tap of existing bond loan with ISIN XS1424841374 under established EMTN programme

* After this transaction, total volume outstanding in notes amount to 300 million euros

