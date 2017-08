Sept 16 (Reuters) - A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :

* Issues bond loan of 150 million Swedish crowns ($17.5 million)

* Bond has maturity of 3 years

* Bond loan has floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 650 basis points with final maturity on Sept. 23, 2019

* Bond loan has limit of 500 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5587 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)