September 16, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concordia International says reaffirmed FY2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Concordia International Corp says reaffirmed its full year 2016 guidance

* Anticipate that growth from international segment, which includes UK market, going forward will primarily come from new product launches

* Concordia International Corp says confirmed that it believes it has access to sufficient financial resources to manage its liabilities

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.93, revenue view $878.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate reduction in GBP/USD foreign exchange rate to 1.31 assumed for remainder of 2016 from July - December

* Monitoring U.K. Health Service Medical Supplies Bill and evaluating its timing and its impact, if any, on business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
