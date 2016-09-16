BRIEF-TJX sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
Sept 16 Northwest Arm Capital Inc
* Says entered into an arm's length definitive option agreement with Altius Resources Inc.
* Company expects to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 5 million common shares at a price of $0.25 per share
* Northwest Arm Capital Inc. announces proposed qualifying transaction
* Property is comprised of two separate claim groups totaling 688 claims and 172 square kilometers in central Newfoundland
* Says upon completion of qualifying transaction, Altius will become an insider of company
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 A European Union court delivered a series of rulings on Thursday to annul anti-dumping duties imposed on exporters of biodiesel from Indonesia and Argentina.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Bayer will be hoping that its US$66bn purchase of Monsanto won't succumb to the same failure that has tripped up many other mergers and acquisitions this year, as regulators across the globe increase the scrutiny of deals.