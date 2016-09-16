BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd shares open at $25.10 in debut, above IPO price
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd shares open at $25.10 in debut, above IPO price of $23.50 per share Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Patrick Sheridan
* Patrick Sheridan-acquisition representing about 10.1% of all issued and outstanding common shares of company as of such date
* Patrick Sheridan-Announces that he has acquired ownership and control of 6.2 million common shares of Sandy Lake Gold Inc. Source text :
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd shares open at $25.10 in debut, above IPO price of $23.50 per share Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - News of PDVSA's bonds swap left markets in two minds this week as the Venezuelan oil company sought relief from a wall of maturities falling due over the coming months.
* Says entered into an arm's length definitive option agreement with Altius Resources Inc.