Sept 16 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 PJSC :

* Says sets price for additional issue of 1.5 billion shares at 12 roubles ($0.1846) per share and 10.8 roubles per share for persons with preemptive rights Source text: bit.ly/2cuaeJd

