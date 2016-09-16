FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Denmark 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Denmark 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Rating:

* Kingdom of Denmark 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects the depth of Denmark's economic, fiscal, external, and monetary buffers

* Denmark benefits from high institutional effectiveness, mature political , institutional and a modest government debt burden

* "sea transportation,north sea oil production are high-value-added industries, they employ few,are disconnected from business cycle"

* Expect Denmark to continue fixing the exchange rate against the euro via its participation in the European Exchange Rate Mechanism II Source text (bit.ly/2cwqOVF)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
