FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P lowers Nigeria ratings to 'B/B' on weak growth dynamics; Outlook stable
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers Nigeria ratings to 'B/B' on weak growth dynamics; Outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Nigeria sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; Current rating is B

* S&P - Expecting a 1% contraction in Nigeria's real GDP growth in 2016, feeble growth of 2% next year, a return to higher growth of 4% only from 2018

* S&P on Nigeria - The stable outlook signals assessment that at this lower rating the risks to the government's credit standing are balanced

* S&P on Nigeria - Lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Federal Republic of Nigeria to 'B' from 'B+'

* S&P on Nigeria - Although Nigeria's general government debt remains low, debt servicing costs as a percentage of general government revenues are high and rising

* S&P on Nigeria - Economy has weakened owing to marked contraction in oil production, restrictive foreign exchange regime, delayed fiscal stimulus

* S&P on Nigeria - Estimate sectorwide credit losses to likely be between 3.0%-3.5% of loans in both 2016, 2017 Source [bit.ly/2cPbxlj]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.