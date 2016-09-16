FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Financial Services Committee launches investigation of Wells Fargo
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Financial Services Committee launches investigation of Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Financial Services Committee:

* Financial Services Committee says has launched an investigation of Wells Fargo

* Committee will be calling John Stumpf, Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO, to testify at a hearing later this month

* Requesting Wells Fargo, regulators provide internal documents relating to the discovery and timing of the practices

* Committee will consider further actions, including subpoenas, as warranted

* Sent separate letter to James Strother, the Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Wells Fargo Source text - bit.ly/2cOZjGQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
