BRIEF-Financial Services Committee launches investigation of Wells Fargo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Financial Services Committee:

* Financial Services Committee says has launched an investigation of Wells Fargo

* Committee will be calling John Stumpf, Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO, to testify at a hearing later this month

* Requesting Wells Fargo, regulators provide internal documents relating to the discovery and timing of the practices

* Committee will consider further actions, including subpoenas, as warranted

* Sent separate letter to James Strother, the Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Wells Fargo Source text - bit.ly/2cOZjGQ