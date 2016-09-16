GLOBAL MARKETS-Financial stocks drag on market after Deutsche Bank fine, oil down
* Oil drops as growing supplies stoke glut concern (Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
Sept 16 Financial Services Committee:
* Financial Services Committee says has launched an investigation of Wells Fargo
* Committee will be calling John Stumpf, Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO, to testify at a hearing later this month
* Requesting Wells Fargo, regulators provide internal documents relating to the discovery and timing of the practices
* Committee will consider further actions, including subpoenas, as warranted
* Sent separate letter to James Strother, the Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Wells Fargo Source text - bit.ly/2cOZjGQ
* Oil drops as growing supplies stoke glut concern (Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. House Financial Services Committee has opened a probe into Wells Fargo's sales practices and plans to call the company's chief executive before lawmakers at a hearing later in September, the committee chairman said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 United Technologies Corp's chief executive officer said on Friday the company plans to deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, down from its earlier target of 200.