a year ago
BRIEF-Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA merges with unit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 16, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA merges with unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Centrale Del Latte Di Torino & C SpA

* Signs merger deed by incorporation with Centrale del Latte di Firenze, Pistoia e Livorno S.p.A.

* The merger is included within the wider growth strategy for external lines of the two companies

* Merger is effective from September 30, it will give birth to Centrale del latte d'Italia S.p.A. (CLI)

* Says another deed was signed, according to which CLI will transfer Mukki company into a new company, wholly owned by CLI named Centrale del Latte della Toscana Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
