Fannie Mae elects Ryan Zanin to the board
Sept 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, elected Ryan Zanin to its board of directors.
Sept 16 Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Co Inc
* Files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing
* Submits withdrawal as it does not intend to pursue IPO at this time
* Had previously filed for IPO of $86.3 million in August 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2d6d6uD Further company coverage:
Sept 16 U.S. stocks were lower Friday afternoon as the possibility of a $14 billion fine against Deutsche Bank weighed on financial stocks, especially on the big Wall Street banks.
Sept 16 Wall Street was near session lows late on Friday morning as Oracle led a decline in tech stocks and financials came under pressure on the possibility that Deutsche Bank could face a $14 billion fine.