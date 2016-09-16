BRIEF-Synchrony files for a potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text - http://bit.ly/2d4n6ld Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Cerecor Inc :
* Files for sale of up to 3.9 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder Source text - bit.ly/2cCXMTK Further company coverage:
* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text - http://bit.ly/2d4n6ld Further company coverage:
Source text - http://bit.ly/2cUPqWE Further company coverage:
* Croswell is replacing Ilan Sheena as company's chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2016