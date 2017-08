Sept 16 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* Callon Petroleum Co says on September 15, 2016, co entered into a purchase agreement - Sec Filing

* Callon petroleum say agreed to issue and sell to initial purchasers $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text (bit.ly/2csSPLF) Further company coverage: