BRIEF-Cerecor files for sale of up to 3.9 million shares of common stock
* Files for sale of up to 3.9 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder Source text - http://bit.ly/2cCXMTK Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Tessera Technologies Inc :
* Pursuant to settlement with St.Paul, Tessera will receive $5.0 million in q3 of 2016
* On Sept. 14, its unit entered into settlement agreement with st. Paul mercury insurance co for insurance coverage litigation
* Settlement amount will be reflected as an offset of expenses in company's third-quarter GAAP financial results Source text - bit.ly/2cPvSo3 Further company coverage:
* Files for sale of up to 3.9 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder Source text - http://bit.ly/2cCXMTK Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Builders Capital Mortgage Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chris Elmore will serve as co's interim principal accounting, financial officer, effective September 30, 2016