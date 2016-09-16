FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bridgepoint:The Iowa District Court for Polk County enters a written order
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bridgepoint:The Iowa District Court for Polk County enters a written order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc :

* On Sept 15, in response to petition for declaratory and injunctive relief filed by ashford university, Iowa district court for Polk County entered a written order

* Pursuant to order, isaa will continue to approve ashford's programs for GI bill benefits until such final and appealable order has been entered

* Written order staying Iowa doe's announced intention to withdraw approval of ashford as a gi bill eligible institution until entry of a final order

* Any delays or gaps in coverage for GI bill benefits could have a material adverse effect on current and future military student enrollment, co's revenues Source text - bit.ly/2cFwmuu Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.