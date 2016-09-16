BRIEF-Synchrony files for a potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text - http://bit.ly/2d4n6ld Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Bridgepoint Education Inc :
* On Sept 15, in response to petition for declaratory and injunctive relief filed by ashford university, Iowa district court for Polk County entered a written order
* Pursuant to order, isaa will continue to approve ashford's programs for GI bill benefits until such final and appealable order has been entered
* Written order staying Iowa doe's announced intention to withdraw approval of ashford as a gi bill eligible institution until entry of a final order
* Any delays or gaps in coverage for GI bill benefits could have a material adverse effect on current and future military student enrollment, co's revenues Source text - bit.ly/2cFwmuu Further company coverage:
* Croswell is replacing Ilan Sheena as company's chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2016