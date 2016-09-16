Sept 16 Bridgepoint Education Inc :
* On Sept 15, in response to petition for declaratory and
injunctive relief filed by ashford university, Iowa district
court for Polk County entered a written order
* Pursuant to order, isaa will continue to approve ashford's
programs for GI bill benefits until such final and appealable
order has been entered
* Written order staying Iowa doe's announced intention to
withdraw approval of ashford as a gi bill eligible institution
until entry of a final order
* Any delays or gaps in coverage for GI bill benefits could
have a material adverse effect on current and future military
student enrollment, co's revenues
