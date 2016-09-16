BRIEF-Synchrony files for a potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text - http://bit.ly/2d4n6ld Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Zion Oil And Gas Inc :
* Croswell is replacing Ilan Sheena as company's chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2016
* Says Michael B. Croswell Jr appointed cfo
* Croswell will continue in current positions as corporate vice president of administration and corporate controller Source text - bit.ly/2cfp3ye Further company coverage:
* Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text - http://bit.ly/2d4n6ld Further company coverage:
Source text - http://bit.ly/2cUPqWE Further company coverage:
* Exercise price of warrants will also increase from $0.10 to $0.16