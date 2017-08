Sept 19 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* Secures major order for hybrid vehicle components

* GF Automotive has received an important order from a French car manufacturer for the battery housing of a new hybrid vehicle.

* Contract for this new customer amounts to 77 million euros ($85.99 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)