a year ago
BRIEF-Austria's CA Immo buys Budapest office complex for 175 mln eur
September 19, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Austria's CA Immo buys Budapest office complex for 175 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pta-adhoc: Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag: Ca Immo Buys Office Complex In Budapest

*

* Transaction volume for fully rented asset with an annual rental income of eur 12 m amounts to eur 175 m.

* Ca immo signed acquisition of centrally located millennium towers office complex comprising 70,400 sqm in budapest

* Sellers are trigranit and an affiliate of heitman llc

* Closing of transaction, which is subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to take place within next weeks

* Acquisition will already contribute to recurring earnings (ffo) of ca immo in q4 of 2016

* Transaction is financed from existing liquidity of ca immo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
