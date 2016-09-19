BRIEF-Austria's CA Immo buys Budapest office complex for 175 mln eur

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pta-adhoc: Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag: Ca Immo Buys Office Complex In Budapest
* Transaction volume for fully rented asset with an annual rental income of eur 12 m amounts to eur 175 m.
* Ca immo signed acquisition of centrally located millennium towers office complex comprising 70,400 sqm in budapest
* Sellers are trigranit and an affiliate of heitman llc
* Closing of transaction, which is subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to take place within next weeks
* Acquisition will already contribute to recurring earnings (ffo) of ca immo in q4 of 2016
* Transaction is financed from existing liquidity of ca immo