BRIEF-Rolfes Holdings FY HEPS up 39 pct to 53.2 cents

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Rolfes Holdings Ltd

* Jse: Rlf - Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Preliminary Financial Results For Year Ended 30 June 2016 And Dividend Declaration

* FY revenue increased by 20 pct to r1.364 billion (June 2015: r1.132 billion)

* FY profit before tax increased by 78 pct to r109 million (June 2015: r61 million)

* FY headline earnings per share increased by 39 pct to 53.2 cents per share (June 2015: 38.2 cents per share)

Net debt to equity (gearing ratio) improved to 35 pct (June 2015: 41 pct) - ordinary dividend of 6 cents per share declared (30 June 2015: nil cents)