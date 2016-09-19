BRIEF-Bioinvent says granted additional patent protection for BI-505

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bioinvent International Ab

* Bioinvent expands patent approvals for its lead clinical immuno-oncology programme in multiple myeloma, bi-505

* Says has been granted additional patent protection in Japan, Russia and China for BI-505, its lead immune-oncology programme currently in Phase II for the treatment of multiple myeloma

* These patents cover the use of BI-505 in the treatment of patients previously treated for cancer that have either not responded or subsequently relapsed Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)