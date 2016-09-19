FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Internationella Engelska Skolan says to list in Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Internationella Engelska Skolan I Sverige Ab IPO-ENGEL.ST

* Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB says to list on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Says price per share set at 52 Swedish crowns, corresponding to a market value for the total number of shares of 2,083 million crowns ($243.50 million)

* Swedbank Robur, Investment AB Öresund and Norron Asset Management have committed to purchase shares corresponding to around 12.9 of the total number of shares from company

* Chairman Per Batelson and board member Cecilia Marlow also plans to purchase up to 10,000 shares each

* Says first day of trading expected around Sept. 29 Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5545 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
