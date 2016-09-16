BRIEF-Asian Mineral Resources to restate Q2 interim financial statements and MD&A

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Asian Mineral Resources Ltd :
* Determined that depreciation expense recognized in inventory had been overstated for q2 results
* Determined certain items within property, plant,equipment was translated at incorrect exchange rates, in q2 financial statements
* Committee determined that co's unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for q2 were materially misstated
* Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 3-month and 6-month periods ended June 30 were not reviewed by company's auditors