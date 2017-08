Sept 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* Results confirm similar efficacy of PF-06438179 (Infliximab-pfizer) to Remicade(REG) (Infliximab), in combination with Methotrexate

* Line results from reflections B537-02 study for PF-06438179 (Infliximab-Pfizer) a potential biosimilar to Remicade (Infliximab)

* Confirmatory study of PF-06438179 met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: