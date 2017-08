Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Has signed a lease agreement with Granngården AB for 2,090 sqm retail space and 540 sqm land in property Gumsbacken 12 in Nyköping

* Property Gumsbacken 12 is a part of commerce center Gumsbacken, located along E4 motorway at south entrance to Nyköping

* New lease is for 7 years and Granngården will move into its new premises on January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

