BRIEF-Harmony Gold acquires full ownership of Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :

* Harmony acquires full ownership of Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea

* Will also acquire Newcrest's 50 percent interest in exploration tenements adjacent to Hidden Valley mine

* Signed agreement to purchase Newcrest PNG 1 Ltd which holds Newcrest's 50 percent interest in Hidden Valley JV for cash consideration of $1

* Harmony and Newcrest will remain joint venture partners in Wafi-Golpu project