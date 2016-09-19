BRIEF-Harmony Gold acquires full ownership of Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :
* Harmony acquires full ownership of Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea
* Will also acquire Newcrest's 50 percent interest in exploration tenements adjacent to Hidden Valley mine
* Signed agreement to purchase Newcrest PNG 1 Ltd which holds Newcrest's 50 percent interest in Hidden Valley JV for cash consideration of $1
* Harmony and Newcrest will remain joint venture partners in Wafi-Golpu project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: