BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees half-year profit ahead of last year

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* During first half, Cathedral City successfully launched its new branding and packaging
* As a consequence we expect a small volume decline in first half of year compared to a very strong performance in first half of last year
* We expect volumes to improve in second half of year
* In first half we expect that combined volumes of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight, will be ahead of last year
* This is an improvement on Q1 where they were in line with last year
* In order to maintain brand's premium positioning within category we have chosen to discount less than our competitors during period
* Margins have improved and we have seen a positive consumer reaction to new packaging and marketing campaign
* We expect half year profit to be ahead of last year and our expectations for full year remain unchanged
* Net debt in first half of this year is anticipated to be lower than that seen in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)