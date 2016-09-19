FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees half-year profit ahead of last year
September 19, 2016 / 6:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees half-year profit ahead of last year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* During first half, Cathedral City successfully launched its new branding and packaging

* As a consequence we expect a small volume decline in first half of year compared to a very strong performance in first half of last year

* We expect volumes to improve in second half of year

* In first half we expect that combined volumes of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight, will be ahead of last year

* This is an improvement on Q1 where they were in line with last year

* In order to maintain brand's premium positioning within category we have chosen to discount less than our competitors during period

* Margins have improved and we have seen a positive consumer reaction to new packaging and marketing campaign

* We expect half year profit to be ahead of last year and our expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Net debt in first half of this year is anticipated to be lower than that seen in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
