Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kontigo Care AB :

* Receives order from Tranås municipality for delivery of Triplea system

* If fully exercised, contract is worth over 1 million Swedish crowns ($116,891) over contract period of 3 years

* Deal has 1-year extension option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5550 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)