Sept 19 (Reuters) - Consilium Januari :

* Jan-Aug order intake up 13 pct to 1.07 billion Swedish crowns ($124.83 million)

* Jan-Aug net sales up 6 percent at 1.03 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5716 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)