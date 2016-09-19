FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sasfin FY HEPS 731.27 cents vs 566.74 cents
September 19, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sasfin FY HEPS 731.27 cents vs 566.74 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd

* Up 29 pct dividends per ordinary share 287.39 cents (2015: 222.73 cents)

* FY total assets grew marginally to r11.004 billion from r10.866 billion in 2015

* Weak credit environment and sluggish economy led to group credit loss ratio increasing to 108bps (2015: 77bps)

* FY headline earnings per ordinary share at 731.27 cents (2015: 566.74 cents)

* Group cost-to-income ratio improved to 68.89 pct from 71.07 pct in 2015. This was primarily due to stronger revenue generation across group as evidenced by a widening jaws ratio of 3.79 pct

* Hopes to conclude agreement with a suitable black economic empowerment investor on acceptable terms during course of its current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
