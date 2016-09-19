BRIEF-Takeaway.com says indicative price range for IPO set at 20.6-26.5 euros per share

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Takeaway Com Holding BV IPO-TAAY.AS:

* Indicative price range for the offering is set at 20.5 to 26.5 (inclusive) per share, valuing takeaway.com at an enterprise value of 7601 million to 9741 million

* IPO consists of a primary and a secondary component

* Indicative price range give co a post IPO equity value (market capitalization) of 904 million to 1,118 million

* Primary component comprises of up to 8,5 million newly issued shares by the issuer; the secondary component comprises of up to 10,6 million existing shares Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)