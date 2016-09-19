BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics announces publication of Phase 2 data for Gemcabene
* Gemcabene, when added to stable statin therapy, resulted in a clinically meaningful reduction in LDL-C
Sept 19 Kbr Inc :
* Transaction was funded through KBR's existing line of credit facility.
* KBR acquires Honeywell Government services provider, HTSI
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gemcabene, when added to stable statin therapy, resulted in a clinically meaningful reduction in LDL-C
* Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.01 in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MGT receives Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission. No indication that company is subject of any enforcement proceedings