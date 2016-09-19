BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics announces publication of Phase 2 data for Gemcabene
* Gemcabene, when added to stable statin therapy, resulted in a clinically meaningful reduction in LDL-C
Sept 19 MGT Capital Investments Inc
* MGT receives Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission. No indication that company is subject of any enforcement proceedings
* On September 15, received a Subpoena from Securities and Exchange Commission requesting certain information from company
* Says is fully cooperating to comply with SEC's request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gemcabene, when added to stable statin therapy, resulted in a clinically meaningful reduction in LDL-C
* Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.01 in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nobilis expands footprint to Galveston County with acquisition of surgery center