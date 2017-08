Sept 19 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc

* Avnet will receive $2.4 billion in cash and 2.8 million shares of Tech Data common stock

* Avnet agrees to sell Technology Solutions Business Unit to Tech Data for $2.6 billion

* Upon completion of transaction, Avnet expects to realize a gain of $3.75 to $4.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: